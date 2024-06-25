Nigeria: Emefiele Awarded Contracts to Wife, Brother-in-Law - Witness

A witness in the trial of former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has testified how he awarded contracts to companies belonging to his wife and brother-in-law.

Michael Omowera Agboro, who is the seventh prosecution witness, testified before a Federal High Court in Abuja that Emefiele conferred an unfair and corrupt advantage on several individuals.

Agboro, who is an investigator with the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), further testified that a staff of the apex bank and a director at April 1616 Investment Ltd, Saadatu Yaro, Mrs Margaret Emefiele and his brother-in-law were beneficiaries of his contracts as directors of Architekon Nigeria Ltd.

He said April 1616 was awarded several contracts for the supply of over 45 Toyota Hilux Vehicles ranging from N854,700,000, to N99,900,000.

Being cross-examined by the defence counsel, Mathew Burkaa (SAN), the witness said he did not know if Emefiele was a member of the tender's board or procurement department.

He said, "We limited our investigation to him, his wife, relatives and associates.

"Our findings revealed that the defendant was not a director or shareholder or an account signatory in either April 1616 limited or Architekon Nigeria limited."

Agboro, being led in evidence by the EFCC counsel, Mr Rotimi Oyedepo SAN on March 11, tendered contract documents, which he said nine CBN officials minuted on while Emefiele approved.

Emefiele is standing trial on a 20-count amended charge bordering on criminal conspiracy, conferring undue advantage, and breach of trust, among others before an FCT High Court.

Justice Muazu Hamza fixed Tuesday (today) for the continuation of the hearing.