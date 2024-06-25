Nigeria: Group Cautions Masquerades, Followers Against Vandalism, Thuggery in Oyo

25 June 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Adebayo Waheed

Ahead of this year's Egungun (masquerade) traditional festival, a group, Ibadan Mega Voice (IMV) has urged masquerades and their followers to shun hooliganism and thuggery during and after the festival.

The group's president, Kola Olomide, who congratulated the Olubadan-designate, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin for witnessing the annual Egungun festival, advised the masquerades and their followers to "shun hooliganism and thuggery during and after the yearly Egungun festival."

According to him, celebrating cultural heritage brings together the community in unity and pride.

"The festival highlights the revered Ibadan Egungun masquerades, symbolising our rich traditions and history. It serves as a testament to the resilience and identity of the Ibadan people. We need to emphasise the importance of maintaining peace and respect throughout the festivities.

"Participants are urged to adhere to traditional customs and protocols, ensuring a harmonious atmosphere devoid of any actions that could disrupt the peace.

"Safety remains a top priority, with organizers and law enforcement providing guidance to ensure all activities are conducted safely, particularly in crowded areas.

"Let us celebrate this occasion with dignity and honour, embracing our cultural heritage with pride", he urged.

The annual traditional Egungun festival kicked off in Ibadan on Sunday with masquerades scheduled to visit some notable places in the ancient city.

Some of the places to be visited are the family compound of the Olubadan-designate at the Ita Baale area of Ibadan.

Others are the family compounds of the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, High Chief Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja at Isale Osi area; Otun Balogun of Ibadanland, Tajudeen Abimbola Ajibola at Agbeni area and that of the Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland, Eddy Oyewole at Foko area all in Ibadan.

