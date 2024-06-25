Nigeria: Flood Submerges Trademore Estate in Abuja

Panic yesterday gripped residents of Trademore Estate in Lugbe after a heavy rainfall in the nation's capital which flooded many parts of the estate.

A video circulating on social media showed the level of devastation, as several houses were submerged in the flood with just the rooftops of some houses to show that existence of the once boisterous housing estate.

Residents of the estate could be heard at the background calling on the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, as well as the federal government to come to their aid.

The estate was similarly flooded in 2022 and 2023. Following the incidents, the FCT Administration made several attempts to demolish part of the estate said to be on the water ways but some members of the residents' association dragged the FCT Administration to court to stop the demolition.

However, the FCT Emergency Department (FEMD) has dismissed as untrue, media reports that two persons lost their lives to the devastating floods at Trade More Estate Lugbe on Monday.

A video on the social media alleged that two persons were swept away by the floods at Trade More.

A statement from Nkechi Isa, Head Public Affairs of the Department noted that the Ag Director General of FEMD, Mrs Florence Dawon Wenegieme, after an assessment of affected areas at Trade More declared that no life was lost.

She said, "We did not receive any distress call from Trade More. We saw the viral video and we went there to carry out an assessment. We interviewed some residents and they confirmed that no life was lost to the floods.

"We activated NEMA, FCT Fire Service, Department of Development Control and Department of Engineering Services."

According to Wenegieme, the houses submerged by the floods today, were parts of the 116 structures marked for demolition in 2023 when Trade More was declared a disaster zone.

She stated that FCTA was prevented from removing the structures by a court injunction instituted by the Association of Residents of Trade More.

She said structures earlier demolished by the Department of Development Control were being rebuilt or renovated by the owners.

She warned that a primary school with about 500 pupils, management and staff is sitting on the water channel at Trade More Estate, Lugbe, describing it as a disaster waiting to happen.

She advised the owner of Trade More to provide all needed infrastructure to avert a reoccurrence of flash floods that may lead to loss of lives at the Estate.

The Ag DG appealed to residents to always use the 112-emergency toll free number or 08057224574, 08188888766 in the event of an emergency.