Nigeria: Ex-Sports Minister, Bayo Lawal, Dies At 83

A former Minister of Youth and Sports, Air Vice Marshal Adebayo Hamed Lawal (rtd) is dead.

The deceased died in his sleep at the age of 83 in his Lagos home, a report quoted his daughter, Mrs. Yinka Enahoro.

The Secretary-General of Offa Descendants Union (ODU), Mrs Wosilat McCarthy and a family relative, Hon Sheriff Ibrahim, confirmed the development to Daily Trust yesterday night.

McCarthy said "He died in Lagos but we are waiting for the family for his burial arrangements.

The Sergeant at Arms at the National Assembly, Air Commodore Sani Zakari (rtd) also confirmed his death

"AVM Frank Ajobena (rtd) further informed us that AVM Bayo Lawal passed on in his sleep at the early hours of Sunday 23 Jun 24," Zakari said.

AVM was born on 14 September, 1941 in Offa, Kwara State.

He attended Government College, Ibadan between 1955 and 1962 before joining the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in 1963 among the pioneer officers.

Lawal was trained as a Military Pilot in West Germany from where he graduated in 1964.

His postings included Commander, NAF Port Harcourt (1969-1970), Commander, Enugu Air Force Base, 1970-72; NAF Kano twice; (1972-1973) and (1975-1977) and Air Officer Commanding HQ Tactical Air Command NAF Makurdi. (1977-1978).

AVM Lawal was a very active and vibrant fighter pilot who was at a point the Commander, Nigerian Air Force Base, Makurdi, 1977-78, before his appointment as Military Governor of Benue State in July 1978 until October 1979.

At one time, he was Director of Air Faculty Command and Staff College Jaji. He was later appointed Federal Minister of Youth and Sports. After retirement, he went into business and philanthropy. He is survived by his wife, children and grandchildren.