Nigeria: Amusan Inspires Team Nigeria to 4x100m Relay Gold

World Record Holder in women's 100m hurdles, Tobi Amusan, was in her best elements as she anchored Team Nigeria's 4x100m relay to gold at the ongoing 2024 Africa Senior Athletics Championships in Douala, Cameroon.

Amusan who had missed her 100m hurdles event due to illness ensured Nigeria increased her gold medal haul to four.

Justina Eyakpobeya started a great race and handed over Tima Godbless on time. Godbless did not disappoint, as she overpowered her challengers to hand the baton to Olayinka Olajide.

She ran the last bend to hand over to Amusan, who anchored at 42.72sec.

Expectedly. the gold was celebrated by Nigerian officials inside the Japoma stadium.

Amusan had arrived in Douala on Thursday morning alongside other members of the Nigerian contingent with no sign of illness. But she fell ill in the night, and Sports Ministry's medical personnel attached to the AFN team to Douala advised her to take a rest.

She took part in the 4x100m relay final because AFN Technical Director, Samuel Onikeku tendered a medical report on her, unlike the duo of Favour Ofili and Rosemary Chukwuma who pulled out from the 100m semifinal without the knowledge of the technical committee.

In the men's 4x100m relay final, Nigeria finished second behind Ghana.

Kanyinsola Ajayi gave Ushoritse Itshekiri, who handed baton to Alaba Akintola, Godson Brume ran the last leg.