Nigeria: Ogunbote Says He's Not Sure of His 3sc Future

25 June 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Head Coach of Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC), Gbenga Ogunbote, says he is unsure of what awaits him as the 2023/2024 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) ended last Sunday.

Ogunbote who spoke to journalists in Ibadan on Sunday said that his contract with the Ibadan side expired with the club's last match in the league competition on Sunday.

The 'Oluyole Warriors' beat Sporting Lagos FC 1-0 in their match day 38 fixture at the Lekan Salami Stadium to finish fourth in the competition.

Their final standing meant they fell short of clinching a ticket to play on the continent next season, having earlier crashed out of the 2024 President Federation Cup competition.

The coach however said the club's management had been making efforts to discuss with him on a new contract, but there had been no concrete offer made and no agreement reached.

"There is something on ground, in terms of discussions about the future between them and me, but nothing concrete yet.

"Presently, my contract has expired. But the club management is currently talking about an extension of the contract. They are already bringing an offer. We have all only been waiting for the final game of the league.

"Maybe something will come up in the next few days or weeks. But, for now, I cannot tell anybody what future awaits me at 3SC," he said.

