Nigeria: Flood Sweeps Away 16-Year-Old Boy in Ogun

25 June 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Peter Moses

A 16-year-old boy has reportedly died after being swept away by flood in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

Our correspondent gathered that the boy, an apprentice barber, was a recent secondary school leaver.

Locals said the boy, simply identified as Dimeji, was caught up in a gully around St Anthony Primary School, Igbeba, after a torrential rainfall.

Witnesses said Dimeji slipped while navigating across the canal through a plank, which was already overtaken by the flood.

A viral video circulating on Saturday showed the victim's corpse being retrieved from the gully.

Confirming the incident, one of the residents said, "What you saw in the video is true. What happened was that he followed his friend to take a motorcycle. While the friend went away on the bike, he mistakenly put his leg into the water, thinking that he was stepping on the plank; that was how he was swept away."

When contacted, the police spokesman in the state, Omolola Odutola said, "I have not heard of the incident."

