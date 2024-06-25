Liberia: IMF Delegation Visits Liberia for Extended Credit Facility Program

Monrovia — A high-level delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), led by Daehaeng Kim (DK), is visiting Monrovia from June 24 to July 5, 2024, to assess the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) and discuss a new Country Program.

The IMF assessment mission to Liberia aims to negotiate the Extended Credit Facility/New Country Program to ensure macroeconomic stability and inclusive development for Liberia.

The team is visiting the country at the invitation of President Joseph Nyumah Boakai, who extended the invitation during his visit to the IMF headquarters in December 2023.

The mission will involve a series of structured meetings with Liberia's financial and government institutions, donor agencies, and international partners. The goal is to set the policy agenda, review fiscal performance, and discuss structural reforms needed to support Liberia's economic stability.

During their visit from June 24 to July 5, 2024, the IMF mission will meet with President Boakai, the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, the Central Bank of Liberia, the Liberia Revenue Authority, the Legislature, the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC), the Liberia Bank for Development and Investment (LBDI), the World Bank, the African Development Bank (AfDB), the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and the Liberia Institute of Statistics and Geo-Information Services (LISGIS).

Speaking at the first IMF Mission meeting, Minister of Finance and Development Planning Boakai Kamara expressed Liberia's gratitude for the partnership with the IMF.

"Today, we can assure Mr. Kim, the head of the mission, that we look forward to a successful mission," Minister Kamara said.

He also noted that the ECF program is back on track, focusing on budgetary support for physical infrastructure and promoting good governance in fiscal management.