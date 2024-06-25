Liberia: Government of Liberia Celebrates Public Service Day

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia, through the Civil Service Agency (CSA) on Monday joined other African nations in celebrating African Public Service Day in Monrovia.

According to the organizers, the event serves as a platform for showcasing best practices and innovation in public service, recognizing exceptional initiatives, and promoting professionalism and integrity.

The global theme for the celebration was "Fostering Innovation amid Global Challenges: A Public Sector Perspective," with the national theme being "Championing Resilience in the Public Service through Innovation and Nationalism."

The African Union (AU) adopted a resolution declaring June 23rd as African Public Service Day to honor the value and virtue of service.

This year's celebration was held on June 24th because the 23rd fell on a Sunday.

The President Pro-Tempore of the Liberian Senate, Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, served as the keynote speaker, expressing profound gratitude for the dedication and resilience of public servants.

Madam Karnga-Lawrence highlighted the essential role of public service in responding to citizens' needs and ensuring effective and efficient service delivery.

"The essence of public service lies in its ability to respond to the needs of the people, ensuring that every citizen and resident can rely on effective and efficient services that enhance their quality of life," she stated.

She acknowledged the numerous challenges faced by public servants, including limited resources, inadequate training, and corruption, which hinder their ability to perform optimally.

"Despite these numerous challenges, our public services have been the backbone of our nation's progress," she added.

Public service in Liberia faces numerous challenges, including limited resources, inadequate training, and professional development opportunities, as well as corruption and poor working conditions. These constraints hinder the ability of public institutions to deliver essential services such as healthcare, education, transportation, and security, she said.

She noted that addressing these issues is crucial for enhancing the efficiency and reach of public services.

Madam Karnga-Lawrence pledged the administration's commitment to changing this narrative by prioritizing and investing in the public sector. "We must prioritize and invest in our public sector to ensure the well-being of our citizens," she emphasized.

She also stressed the importance of continuous professional development to foster innovation and improve service delivery, adding it should be the cornerstone of public service strategy. This, she said, enables employees to adapt to new technologies and methodologies," she noted.

"We must strengthen our commitment to transparency, accountability, and ethical conduct in all public service operations," she declared.

Despite these challenges, Liberian public servants have demonstrated remarkable resilience and dedication, often going above and beyond their call of duty. Their efforts have been instrumental in maintaining the stability and progress of the nation. The Pro Tempore said their unwavering commitment is a testament to the importance and strength of our public sector, which is the cornerstone of our nation's development.

This year's celebration also emphasized the importance of innovation in public service. Embracing new ideas and technologies can improve service delivery in a rapidly changing world. Innovation involves finding creative solutions to problems and rethinking approaches and processes to make them more efficient and effective.

"Our public sector must embrace new ideas and technologies to improve service delivery in a rapidly changing world," Madam Karnga-Lawrence asserted.

During the celebration, outstanding public servants who demonstrated exceptional performance and dedication were honored.

Those honored include President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., longest-serving public servant, Deputy Finance Minister for Budget, Madam Tanneh G. Brunson, Best Public Servant-2024, and Mr. Alfred Drosaye, Best Civil Servant-2024.

The selection process was open, fair, and transparent, with nominations thoroughly evaluated on a merit-based system, according to the Senate Pro Tempore.

"The Civil Service Agency published a special circular with the application and nomination link. Nominations were received and thoroughly evaluated, and the best were selected on a merit-based system. Your contributions are invaluable, and today, we honor and celebrate you," Madam Karnga-Lawrence concluded.

The significant contributions of public servants are essential for the proper functioning of the Liberian government. They ensure the smooth operation of institutions, uphold the rule of law, and deliver crucial services to citizens.

The Speaker of the 55th National Legislature, J. Fonati Koffa, also acknowledged the dedication and patriotism of civil servants, emphasizing their vital role in governance. "You are the bedrock of our governing system. What you put in is what we get out," he stated.

CSA Director General, Josiah F. Joekai, Jr., highlighted the importance of public service and the dedication of those who work tirelessly to ensure effective government functioning and service delivery.

"Public servants, you are the very foundation of our society. Your role is not just crucial, but indispensable. You are the ones who implement policies, provide services, and foster an environment of trust and efficiency," he remarked.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The CSA, he said, has been working to address systemic issues such as payroll disparities, reducing the wage bill, and improving the performance and satisfaction of public servants.

These efforts aim to professionalize the government workforce and enhance the utilization of public finance. "The Civil Service Agency has been at the forefront of efforts to holistically remove disparities on the national payroll, significantly reduce the wage bill, and improve the performance and satisfaction of public servants," he added.

The celebration also recognized the contributions of development partners to Liberia's human resource development.

Their support has been instrumental in building the skills and competencies of public servants. "We must acknowledge the immeasurable contributions of our development partners to Liberia's human resource development. Their support has been vital in enhancing the capabilities of our workforce," Madam Karnga-Lawrence noted.

As Liberia looks forward to continued progress, the dedication, resilience, and innovative spirit of its public servants remain the bedrock of the nation's advancement.

The celebration of Public Service Day serves as a reminder of the essential role of public servants in shaping a brighter future for all Liberians.