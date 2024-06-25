Nigeria: Oyo Govt Takes Steps to Prevent Cholera Outbreak in Primary Schools

As part of preventive measures, the government will regularly conduct comprehensive health talks on safe drinking water practices and cholera prevention among learners and staff.

The Oyo State government has taken steps to prevent cholera outbreak in public basic schools, recommending that Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS) and other preventive measures be made available in school clinics to manage dehydration cases promptly.

In a statement by the Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Nureni Adeniran, he directed head teachers to ensure food handlers adhere to strict hygiene practices to avoid contaminating the pupils' food.

Mr Adeniran emphasised the importance of hand hygiene, recommending that pupils carry hand sanitisers and frequently wash their hands with soap and water, especially before meals and after using the restroom.

He said preventive measures, including comprehensive health talks on cholera prevention among learners and staff, and safe drinking water practices, will be conducted regularly.

He said the state government, through the Board, was on top of its game in ensuring public schools are taking steps to ensure the health and safety of students.

He explained that the Board will work with education secretaries, head teachers, and other stakeholders to ensure strict compliance, recommending that schools keep and notify the state emergency hotline, 615, immediately in case of any health emergencies or suspected cholera cases.

Mr Adeniran urged parents, guardians, and school authorities to adhere to safety guidelines.