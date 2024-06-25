Nigeria: Speaker Abbas Hails Gov UBA Sani On 'Best Governor' Award

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D, has congratulated Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State for bagging the 'Governor of the Year' award recently.

The congratulations message contained in a statement by Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives.

Governor Sani was recognised as the best governor at the 5th edition of the 2024 African Illustrious Son Award held in Lagos, where 37 persons received various awards.

The Speaker noted that the award was an attestation to the quality leadership and high performance of Senator Sani as Governor of Kaduna State.

Speaker Abbas added that the governor, who is a celebrated pro-democracy activist, is delivering dividends of democracy to the people of Kaduna.

The Speaker said with Governor Sani's continued show of capacity in governance, more awards would be coming his way in recognition of his service to the people.