Nigeria: 2024 Admission - Lasu Sets Cut-Off Mark At 195

Lagos — Candidates seeking admission into the Lagos State University, LASU, must score at least 195 marks in the recent Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, to stand any chance of being considered for admission.

This is because the university has established that as the cutoff point for its admission process.

The same was what the university pegged its cut-off at last year.

Admission to the university this year may be challenging because it ranked as the third-most subscribed university in this year's UTME.

Some attribute this to the lower fee regime in the university compared to some state and federal universities.

Last year saw many universities increasing fees, a development that led to new and old students paying three or four times more than before.

The fee regime at LASU is about N69,000 for regular students and about N150,000 for those combining entrepreneurship with their studies. These are still below the average fee range in most other universities.

Meanwhile, the university has started admission process for biological children of staff of the university.

The window is to help children of teaching and non-teaching staff to be given priority in the intake of new students.