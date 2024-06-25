Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Highlights Ghana's Efforts in Vaccine Production At Global Forum

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has in a significant address at the Global Forum for Vaccine Sovereignty and Innovation, detailed the nation's strides in advancing vaccine production.

The forum, hosted by France, the African Union, and Gavi, brought together global leaders to discuss the future of vaccine sovereignty and innovation.

President Akufo-Addo opened his address by emphasizing the recent approval of the African Vaccine Manufacturing Accelerator (AVMA) during the Gavi Board meeting in Accra. This initiative, a collaboration between Gavi and the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, aims to manufacture 60% of Africa's vaccine doses by 2040.

Highlighting Ghana's proactive approach, President Akufo-Addo spoke about the country's longstanding commitment to immunization and the integration of COVID-19 vaccinations into routine programs despite pandemic challenges. He pointed out the critical need for sustainable vaccine manufacturing and reaffirmed Ghana's unwavering dedication to this cause.

The president emphasized the importance of public-private partnerships in advancing vaccine production. Currently, Gavi supports 80% of Ghana's vaccine costs, with the government covering 15%. The goal is to achieve full self-financing by January 2030, a significant milestone towards self-sufficiency in health financing.

President Akufo-Addo announced plans to expand Ghana's vaccination schedule to include Malaria, Human Papilloma Virus (HPV), Hepatitis B, and additional doses of Inactivated Polio Vaccine (IPV). By 2030, the geographical coverage of the malaria vaccine will extend from 136 to 261 districts.

Ghana's Health Financing Strategy 2023-2030, introduced by the president, calls for increased resources for health, particularly preventive services. The strategy advocates for investment, increased advocacy, and robust public-private partnerships. It also explores new procurement opportunities, including pooled procurement with ECOWAS member states and other regional economic blocs.

President Akufo-Addo highlighted the establishment of the Ghana National Vaccine Institute in May 2023, created to coordinate vaccine research, development, and manufacturing. The Institute is pivotal in setting up domestic vaccine manufacturing plants and market development, supporting human resource capacity-building, and strengthening research and development. It collaborates with regulatory bodies to ensure adherence to global standards and facilitate technology transfer.

The president detailed efforts to enhance the capabilities of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), recognized by the World Health Organization as a level 3 regulator for vaccines. These efforts include constructing cleanrooms, establishing a molecular biology laboratory, and upgrading regulatory information management systems. The FDA provides regulatory support to domestic vaccine manufacturers like DEK Vaccines and Atlantic Lifesciences.

President Akufo-Addo concluded by commending the collaborative efforts leading to the Global Forum for Vaccine Sovereignty and Innovation. He expressed optimism about the future of sustainable vaccine production in Africa, marking the forum as a historic milestone in global health efforts.

Ghana's leadership in advancing vaccine production underscores its commitment to health sovereignty and innovation, setting a benchmark for other African nations to follow.