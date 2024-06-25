Nigeria: Tinubu Presides Over FEC in Aso Rock

Abuja — President Bola Tinubu is currently presiding over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The last council meeting which was held about six weeks ago, dealt with a huge number of memoranda and the meeting was held for two conservative days; Monday 13 and Tuesday 14 of May, discussing various critical issues of state.

At the conclusion of the two-day meeting in May, over 20 memoranda were considered and approved, including a new initiative by the Nigerian government aimed at driving economic growth through investment in housing and infrastructure projects.

The meeting is being attended by almost all members of the Cabinet, with the exception of the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, who were not in the Council Chambers at the commencement of the meeting.

Among those at the meeting are the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator George Akume; the President's Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila; and Head of Service, Dr Folashade Yemi Esan.

The Information Minister, Mohammed Idris, had on October 16, 2023, explained that the Council will meet only when there are memoranda to consider.

Idris said, "the President has approved that the Federal Executive Council meeting will now be happening on Mondays as against the traditional Wednesdays that we are used to.

"So FEC meetings have been moved to Mondays. Of course that does not mean that it has to happen every week. If there are no issues to discuss, it will be skipped to next week", he had said.

Today's meeting comes amid soaring inflation, an unresolved national minimum wage issue, and other socio-economic challenges.