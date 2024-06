The National Transition Committee (NTC) of the Labour Party (LP) took over the national secretariat of the party in Abuja today.

The Chairman of NTC, Comrade Abdulwaheed Omar, and Secretary, Nnawuihe Secretary, said: "In the coming days, the National Transition Committee through the work of its various sub-committees will unveil the roadmap for a first of its kind in transparent, credible, and inclusive National Convention of any political party before now."