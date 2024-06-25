Nigeria: Amusan Anchors Nigeria's 4x100m to African Championships Gold

After recovering from the ailment that prevented her from competing in the women's 100m hurdles, Tobi Amusan yesterday anchored Nigeria's women's 4x100m relay team to the gold medal at the 2026 African Senior Athletics Championships in Douala, Cameroon.

The relay medal increased Team Nigeria's gold won to four at the championships.

Nigeria kicked off the sprint relay with Justina Eyakpobeya running the starting leg before handing over baton to Tima Godbless. Between Godbless and Olayinka Olajide, it was clear that the gold was coming home. But the 100m hurdles world record holder at 12.12seconds only need to switch gear to blow away the rest of the field, coasting home in 42.72 seconds to get the gold into Nigeria's collection.

Liberia and Ghana completed the podium finish inside Stade de Japoma, Douala, Cameroon.

However, the Nigerian men's 4x100m relay quartet could not repeat the feat of their women as they could only settle for the silver medal after they were beaten to the gold by Ghana that clocked 38.63 seconds. Côte d'Ivoire got the consolation bronze.