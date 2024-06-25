Nigeria: Fcaan Congratulates Ilechukwu, Rangers Over NPFL Title

The leadership of Football Coaches Association of African Nations (FCAAN) has congratulated two of its members Fidelis Ilechukwu and Ekene Ikedilichukwu, Enugu Rangers' Head Coach and Team Scout respectively over the Flying Antelopes victory in the 2023/2024 NPFL season.

FCAAN President, Dr Terry Eguaoje, while congratulating the duo, said the 2023/2024 NPFL season was highly competitive and challenging.

He commended Rangers doggedness which saw them emerging champions of the N150million price-tagged league.

Eguaoje said Ilechukwu has remained consistent as top coach in the Nigerian league and was not surprised that he led Rangers to an outstanding season to emerge champions and also pick a ticket to represent Nigeria in the money spinning CAF Champions League next season.

Eguaoje said the entire FCAAN family felicitated with Rangers and urged the team to improve on its grey areas and bolster the squad with quality players to give Nigeria a good representation in the prestigious Champions League.

The win for Rangers is their second in 30years after the team picked a total of 70 points to emerge as the champion of the 2023/2024 NPFL season.