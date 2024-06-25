Nigeria: Church Backs Call to Abolish Open Grazing in Nigeria

The Synod of All Nations Evangelism Ministry (ANEM) in Benue State has endorsed the call for the Nigerian Senate to abolish open grazing of animals across the country.

The Synod considers the Senate's efforts to enact a law addressing the ongoing conflict between farmers and herders as a positive development and urges Nigerians to support the initiative.

The chairman of the Synod and president of the ANEM, Archbishop Yimam Orkwar, presenting the resolution in Makurdi, noted that enacting a law to prohibit open grazing was the best solution to end the ongoing violence.

"A ban on open grazing, provision of ranches and the establishment of a commission to regulate and control ranches is long overdue. This assignment should be handled with patriotism, equity and fairness," he stated.

Orkwar recalled that six members of the ANEM were recently murdered by alleged armed herders in Gwer West Local Government Area of the state.

He stressed the need for the government to fulfill its responsibility of protecting citizens' lives and property.

The Synod also urged the President Bola Tinubu administration to take immediate and deliberate steps to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians.

"The Synod observes that Nigerians are struggling under the heavy burden of current economic realities. The government must take deliberate steps to alleviate the suffering of the people and provide a better standard of living," the communiqué stated.

The Synod cautioned that amidst the current agitation for restructuring in the Nigerian federation, all Nigerians, especially the political class, should not allow sectional interests to override their judgement; instead, they should seek a balance to address the interests and concerns of different sections of the federation reasonably.