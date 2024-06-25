Nigeria: Pivot Challenge to Mentor Budding South East Entrepreneurs

The Pivot, a group of young Nigerians with a vision to positively impact their society, have concluded plans to mobilise experts and professionals from different spheres of endeavours in government and private sectors of the economy to mentor budding entrepreneurs in the South East geopolitical zone.

The maiden "2024 Pivot Challenge" is targeted at harnessing the talents, creativity and innovative spirit of the South Eastern youths towards boosting socio-economic development of the region.

Briefing newsmen in Awka, the Anambra State capital, the Executive Director of the organisation, Mr. Ifedi Eze explained that the programme which would take place in Anambra State would attract young entrepreneurs in southeast region between the ages of 18 and 35.

Themed "From Ground to Up: Building a Prosperous Future For Southeastern Nigeria," Eze said prospective participants in the proposed challenge are expected to apply via the registration portal https//challenge.thepivot.ng/apply between June and July 12, 2024.

Eze further explained that the programme is part of the activities of The Pivot aimed at encouraging innovation and supporting organizations who are building enterprises to address societal issues.

According to him, "Pivot challenge was conceived to harness the innovative spirit of our people and channel it towards the sustainability solution that will drive social and economic progress of the southeast region and country at large.

"We are interested in those that want to impact the society. The early stage organizations with innovative solutions to social problems but who are struggling with either issues of finance, access to market, access to mentors, and those still trying to find their foot in their areas of trade."

"Our approach is not just young people but to position as enabler of enablers and people who are desirous of driving change in the society."

Contributing, 2024 Pivot Challenge Coordinator, Onyinye Okafor, explained that the challenge will focus on various critical sectors including agriculture and food security, clean energy and environment, gender equality and social inclusion, technology and innovation, healthcare and wellbeing economic development and wealth creation, education and skill development, infrastructure as well as security.

She noted that 50 successful participants would be enrolled in a free boot camp starting September 2, 2024 while the top 5 winners from the boot camp exercise will have the opportunity to present their final pitches at the October 1, 2014 Annual Pivot Conference where the winners are expected to go home with exciting prizes.