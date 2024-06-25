Liberia: Maritime Authority Initiates Stakeholder Consultation

24 June 2024
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Wilson On Jun 24, 2024

...For IMO Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reductions

Monrovia-The Liberia Maritime Authority (LiMA) over the weekend convened an inception meeting with key stakeholders to set the stage for the forthcoming National Stakeholders Consultative Engagement Workshop, scheduled for June 24-25, 2024.

This workshop, organized in collaboration with the University College London (UCL), aims to strengthen Liberia negotiation capacity ahead of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) meeting geared at reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from ships.

The partnership with UCL, through the Leading Effective Afrocentric Participation (LEAP) Project, underscores a commitment to enhancing Liberia&#39, s active participation in the IMO negotiations.

The LEAP Project will provide crucial support in formulating strategies and adopting mid-term measures to achieve the IMO' s vision of a net-zero emission shipping sector by 2050. This collaboration reflects a proactive approach to environmental stewardship and international maritime policy.

Addressing the stakeholders, Liberia's Permanent Representative to the IMO, Robert Wilmot Kpadeh, emphasized the critical role of the maritime industry in global Green House Gas emissions. He highlighted Liberia's significant position as a flag state and its vested interest in promoting sustainable maritime practices.

Mr. Kpadeh called for concerted efforts and robust engagement that would effectively shape international maritime policies aimed at mitigating the environmental impact of shipping.

