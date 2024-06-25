Nigeria: Customs Deputy Comptroller Slumps, Dies While Appearing Before Reps Panel

25 June 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Bakare Majeed

Essien Andrew, who was in charge of Finance, Administration, and Technical Service of the NCS, was answering questions on the revenue of the Service when he coughed and requested water.

Essien Andrew, a deputy comptroller of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), died on Tuesday after collapsing during questioning before a House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts.

Mr Andrew, who was in charge of Finance, Administration, and Technical Service of the NCS, was answering questions on the revenue of the Service when he coughed and requested water.

Before he could be given water, the officer collapsed and was rushed to the National Assembly Clinic, where he was pronounced dead.

Announcing Mr Andrew's demise, Akin Rotimi, the spokesperson of the House, said the officer developed health complications during the interaction with the lawmakers.

"During the engagement, which occurred around 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 25 June 2024, the official developed sudden health complications. Despite the immediate and diligent efforts of first responders and medical personnel at the National Assembly clinic, he unfortunately passed away," Mr Rotimi said in a statement.

Details to follow...

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.