Nigeria: Seven Dead, 11 Injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Crash

A road accident which occurred at about 9.33p.m. on Monday night at Ogere along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway has claimed seven lives and left 11 others critically injured.

In a statement by the Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Ogun State Command, Florence Okpe, she confirmed that the accident involved a truck with no registration number and a Mazda bus, with registration number MNY894 YN.

She stated that the injured victims had been taken to PATMAG Hospital, Ogere, for medical attention while the corpses were deposited at FOS morgue, Ipara.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the suspected cause of the accident was excessive speed by the Mazda bus driver, who rammed into the moving truck from the rear.

The Corps cautioned motorists to shun excessive speed and use speed limits, especially at night and during the rain due to poor visibility.

It sympathised with the family of the crash victims and advised passengers to always be on the alert to correct some mistakes of the drivers.

In a related development, a team from FRSC Ibafo Command carried out a rescue operation at an accident scene at Kara at the Berger end of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

"The crash, which occurred at about 0530hrs, involved two vehicles with the following details: A blue Peugeot bus with registration number WRA224XA and an Orange DAF Truck with registration number ANC711XA.

"Four people were involved in the crash. Two people died, the injured victims were taken to the nearest hospital, while the corpses were handed over to the family members," she added.