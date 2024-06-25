Nigeria Records Seven New Lassa Fever Infections

Cumulatively, Nigeria has recorded 918 confirmed cases and 162 deaths of Lassa fever in 2024.

As Nigeria battles with the cholera outbreak, the country has recorded seven new confirmed cases of Lassa Fever.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) revealed in its latest situation report for week 24 of 2024, spanning 10 to 16 June.

This is around the same period NCDC issued an alert on cholera outbreak which has now claimed 53 lives with over 1, 500 suspected cases recorded across 107 LGAs in 31 states as of 24 June.

While no deaths were recorded from Lassa fever in the reporting week, NCDC noted that 162 deaths were reported in 2024 with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 17.6 per cent, higher than 17.1 per cent recorded for the same period in 2023.

It stated that 66 per cent of all confirmed cases in 2024 (918) were reported from Ondo, Edo, and Bauchi, while 34 per cent were reported from 25 states.

"In total for 2024, 28 states have recorded at least one confirmed case of Lassa fever across 125 Local Government Areas," it noted.

Cholera outbreak

In response to the alarming surge in cholera cases across the country, the NCDC on Monday, activated the National Cholera Multi-Sectoral Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) to coordinate a robust response to the outbreak.

According to Jide Idris, Director General of NCDC, an expert risk assessment placed Nigeria at high risk of increased cholera transmission and impact.

The NCDC DG explained that the activated EOC will be the central hub for coordinating and directing the country's response to the cholera outbreak.

In a statement on Monday, the Minister of State for Environment, Iziaq Salako, also advised Nigerians to avoid locally made drinks like kunu, zobo, and fura to prevent the spread of cholera disease.

"Avoid locally prepared drinks like kunu, zobo, fura da nono, koko, and fruit juice among others except it is certain that the preparation was done hygienically and safely," Mr Salako said.

"Wash hands regularly with soap under running water, especially after using the toilet, cleaning a child who has gone to the toilet, before preparing food, before and after eating, and after playing with animals."

About cholera, Lassa fever

Cholera is a food and waterborne disease, caused by ingestion of the organism Vibrio cholera in contaminated water and food.

Symptoms of cholera include acute, profuse, painless watery diarrhoea (rice water stools) of sudden onset, with or without vomiting. It may be associated with nausea and fever.

Severe cases can lead to death within hours due to dehydration (massive body fluid loss).

However, most infected people may only show mild symptoms or have no symptoms at all.

While the World Health Organisation (WHO) recently announced the global resurgence of cholera, Lassa Fever remains an issue of public health concern in Nigeria.

Lassa fever is an acute viral hemorrhagic (excessive bleeding) illness that is transmitted to humans through contact with food or household items contaminated by infected rodents or contaminated persons.

Its symptoms include fever, headache, sore throat, general body weakness, cough, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, muscle pains, chest pain, and in severe cases, unexplainable bleeding from ears, eyes, nose, mouth, and other body openings.