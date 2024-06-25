Gambia: Ministers, Lawmaker Introduce Bills in Parliament

The Ministers of Justice, Higher Education, and Member for LatriKunda Sabiji on Monday, 24 June 2024, introduced Bills before Gambia's lawmakers, for scrutiny, consideration, and passing by lawmakers.

The Bills introduced are National Security Council, Judicial Officers, National Research and Innovation, Student's Revolving Fund, Gambia Tertiary Trust, Interpretation (Amendment), and Vetting Bills, 2024 respectively.

The Bills were introduced by the Minister for Justice, Dawda A. Jallow, Higher Education, Research Science, and Technology, Pierre Gomez, and Hon. Yahya Menteng Sanyang, Member for Latrikunda, Sabiji respectively.

National Security Council Bill 2024

The Bill seeks to promote the effective and efficient coordination of the security of the Gambia as a critically important factor for security sector reform. It also seeks to position the Gambia strategically in its geopolitical path for its best security and government interests as articulated in the National Development Plan.

Judicial Officers (Remuneration and Other Entitlements 2024)

The Bill seeks to address the issue of inadequate remuneration for judges in the Gambia, which fails to attract experienced lawyers to the bench from private practice.

It also seeks to enhance retirement benefits and provide survivor benefits for the spouses and dependents of judges, recognizing the sacrifice and risks associated with judicial services.

Vetting Bill 2024

This Bill seeks to implement security vetting in the Gambia, as an important part of the Government's reform of the security sector, which will play a critical role in restoring trust and integrity across the security sector.

It has further taken cognizance of the fact that the process of applying security vetting to the individuals acting within the security sector, and elsewhere within and for the government requiring access to sensitive information, supports the government's aim to build institutions of high integrity that are accountable and transparent to the people of the Gambia.

The Students Revolving Loan Scheme Bill,2024

The Bill seeks to provide equitable access to tertiary and higher education for all Gambians. It further seeks to provide gender inclusion in tertiary and higher education and sustainable tertiary and higher education financing for students in the Gambia.

National Research and Innovation Fund Bill 2024

As part of the fund's utilization, the Bill has identified priority areas for funding research and innovation projects in line with the MoHERST Strategic Plan (2021-2025) and the prevailing National Development Plan.

The Bill provides equal opportunities for all groups including differently abled, women, girls, and youth. It also proposes governance and administrative structures for the management and coordination of the fund that will ensure it is effectively and efficiently managed, to improve the country's international competitiveness in science, technology, and innovation.

Interpretation (Amendment) Bill 2024

Photo: Hon. Yahya Menteng Sanyang, Latrikunda Sabiji

The Bill seeks to amend the Interpretation Act by vesting the National Assembly with the power to scrutinize subsidiary legislation. It is envisaged that if the Bill is passed into law, it will promote accountability for the executive's exercise of delegated law-making power.

All the Bills have successfully undergone the first reading stage of the National Assembly, and are now waiting for the second reading.