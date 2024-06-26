Ghana: Lilwin's 'A Country Called Ghana' Nominated for 2024 Nollywood Film Festival

The film, directed by Frank Fiifi Gharbin, was shot in Ghana at Lilwin's film village. It is a loose exploration of the West's attempt to colonise Africa, specifically Ghana

Ghanaian actor, Kojo Nkansah's executive-produced film "A Country Called Ghana" has been nominated and will be screened at the 2024 Nollywood Film Festival in Germany.

The film, directed by Frank Fiifi Gharbin, was shot in Ghana at Lilwin's film village. It is a loose exploration of the West's attempt to colonise Africa, specifically Ghana.

Lilwin plays the role of an English interpreter for foreigners who had arrived in a Ghanaian village with the intention of robbing it.

"A Country Called Ghana" features an ensemble cast that includes Charles Awurum, Sweet Mimi, Paa George, Victor Osuagwu (also known as "Awilo Sharp Sharp"), Nollywood star Ramsey Nouah, and others.

The film's first premiere at the National Theatre in Accra, Ghana, was a huge success, drawing a large crowd who came to support the actor.

The Nollywood Festival/NEGA Awards Germany is an annual event that promotes Nollywood and films of African descent to German audiences, with the goal of boosting the African film industry. This year's edition is scheduled to take place at GOETHE University, Germany, on August 3rd, 2024.