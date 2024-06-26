Liberia: Michiel Van Der Merwe Takes Helm At Arcelormittal Liberia

ArcelorMittal, a global leader in steel production, has announced a leadership change at its Liberian subsidiary,ArcelorMittal Liberia. Michiel Van Der Merwe will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on July 1, 2024,succeeding Jozephus (Joep) Coenen who is retiring.

Van Der Merwe boasts an impressive 25-year career in the mining industry, with expertise in operations, processing, mine planning, and project management. A graduate of the University of Pretoria with a degree in extractive metallurgy, he began his career in South Africa before venturing into various leadership roles across the continent.

His journey includes commissioning a gold mine in Mali, managing multiple processing plants, and overseeing significant operations for both Sylvania Resources and Gold Fields Ghana. This extensive experience positions him well to spearhead the next phase of ArcelorMittal Liberia's growth, particularly the crucial Phase II Expansion project.

"I am excited to take on this challenge and lead ArcelorMittal Liberia through the next chapter of its expansion," Van Der Merwe declared. He acknowledges the significance of his new role, highlighting the project's potential impact on Liberia's development. Collaboration with stakeholders is a key focus for the incoming CEO, as he emphasizes working together to deliver a project of national importance.

Kleber Silva, Executive Vice President and CEO of ArcelorMittal Mining, echoed this sentiment, welcoming Van Der Merwe's deep industry knowledge and experience in Africa. Silva anticipates this expertise being instrumental in navigating the remaining stages of the Phase II Expansion project. He also expressed gratitude to the outgoing CEO,Jozephus Coenen, for his leadership and contributions to ArcelorMittal Liberia.

As Van Der Merwe prepares to take the reins, the appointment signifies a new chapter for ArcelorMittal Liberia. His proven track record and focus on stakeholder collaboration offer promise for the project's successful completion and continued growth of the Liberian subsidiary.