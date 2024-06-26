Nigeria: Food Crisis - IDPs Plead for Succour From Edo Gov'ship Candidates, Others

Over 4,000 displaced persons taking shelter at the Home for the Needy, which plays host to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Edo State face imminent starvation as operators of the facility Tuesday cried out to spirited individuals, corporate bodies and the government to come to their aid as hunger bite harder among the inmates.

They specifically appealed to governorship candidates of all political parties in the forthcoming September 21 election in the State for support to enable them meet the daily needs of the children at the IDPs camp and also assist to pay the fees of those in various higher institutions of learning across the country.

The Home of the Needy, which is located in Uhogua, Ovia North-East local government area of Edo State, has produced first-class graduates in various disciplines and other professionals.

The Coordinator of the camp, Pastor Solomon Folorunsho, however, thanked a member of the Federal House of Representatives representing Etsako federal constituency of the State and former APC governorship aspirant, Hon. Dekiri Anemero, for enrolling 125 students for WAEC examinations even as he noted that paucity of funds hampered the camp from registering other students for NECO examinations.

He said, "The worsening food crisis in the country further compound situation at the camp and that is why am using the opportunity especially all the governorship candidates and other class to come our rescue.

"We are in dire need of food items such as rice, beans, yam, toiletries and of course resources to pay for school fees of these displaced persons.

"I must at this point thank some persons despite the difficult economic situation in the country who still extend their milk of human kindness by reaching out to the needy in the camp," he stated.

He disclosed that the Home took facilities from banks before it could enrol their students in the camp for the National Business and Technical Examination Board (NABTEB) and the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examinations.