Nigeria: Obasanjo, Ooni, Sanwo-Olu, Obaseki, Others Grace Davido's Wedding

25 June 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Seun Adeuyi

Ex-President, Olusegun Obasanjo; the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State; Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, were among the key dignitaries, who attended the wedding of Afrobeat star, David Adeleke, popularly called Davido, to his fiancée, Chioma Rowland.

Also among the guests were the Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, and the immediate-past governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel.

The Afrobeat singer set social media agog at the weekend after he shared pre-wedding photos with Chioma on social media, with the hashtag #CHIVIDO2024.

He didn't stop at that, the 'OBO' crooner also surprised Chioma with a bridal shower party on Sunday night.

The chef, in one of the clips of the videos that surfaced online, was captured narrating how her fiancé planned the party without her knowledge.

She explained that Davido lured her out of the house by telling her that they were going for a dinner date but it turned out to be her bridal shower.

