Nigeria: Govt Bans Plastic Bottles, Styrofoam Packs Across MDAs

The Federal Government has banned the use of single-use plastics across all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

Single-use plastic, otherwise known as disposable plastic, is any plastic item that is used once, and then thrown in the trash.

Examples of such items are Plastic bread bag tags, Plastic bottles, Styrofoam takeaway containers, Straws, among others.

Addressing State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC), on Tuesday, Minister of State for Environment, Iziaq Adekunle Salako, said the single-use plastic ban aligns with the government's broader plastic waste management strategy.

He said, "This initiative demonstrates our commitment to addressing the triple threat of climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution".

The minister highlighted the severity of plastic pollution in Nigeria, describing it as "a major issue in our country".

He also said the MDAs ban is a preparation towards tackling the menace of plastics across the country.