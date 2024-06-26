Nigeria: Davido to Chioma's Parents - Your Daughter Will Be Protected, Respected

25 June 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Seun Adeuyi

Music star, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has assured his wife's parents that she will always be protected and respected.

In a touching moment captured on video, Davido prostrated in front of his in-law during his ongoing wedding in Lagos.

The event compere then asked him to beg for their daughter's hand in marriage, as tradition demands.

"Tell us how you are going to take care of her for record purposes, you know you have sung about it and talked about it," she said

As the singer lay on the ground, he highlighted his intentions for Chioma, saying, "I have only two words, lifetime assurance."

This caused the crowd to erupt into loud cheers.

The singer then added, "I promise you that your daughter will be protected, respected and connected. Mummy, Daddy I love you. Everybody knows that I'm happy for this day and this is the happiest day of my life."

After Davido got on his feet, the crowd erupted in more cheers.

The wedding ceremony is set to be one of the most talked about events of the year as it has attracted a mix of celebrities, dignitaries, and political figures.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.