Nigeria: Davido to Chioma's Parents - Your Daughter Will Be Protected, Respected

Music star, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has assured his wife's parents that she will always be protected and respected.

In a touching moment captured on video, Davido prostrated in front of his in-law during his ongoing wedding in Lagos.

The event compere then asked him to beg for their daughter's hand in marriage, as tradition demands.

"Tell us how you are going to take care of her for record purposes, you know you have sung about it and talked about it," she said

As the singer lay on the ground, he highlighted his intentions for Chioma, saying, "I have only two words, lifetime assurance."

This caused the crowd to erupt into loud cheers.

The singer then added, "I promise you that your daughter will be protected, respected and connected. Mummy, Daddy I love you. Everybody knows that I'm happy for this day and this is the happiest day of my life."

After Davido got on his feet, the crowd erupted in more cheers.

The wedding ceremony is set to be one of the most talked about events of the year as it has attracted a mix of celebrities, dignitaries, and political figures.