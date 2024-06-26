Nigeria: Afenifere Asks Ondo Govt to Take Over Heritage Bank

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, on Tuesday, asked the Ondo State government to urgently liaise with the Federal Government to take necessary action towards the acquisition of the defunct Heritage Bank.

LEADERSHIP reports that the defunct Heritage Bank was established by the first civilian governor of old Ondo State, Late Chief Michael Adekunle Ajasin.

Recall that the CBN recently revoked the banking licence of Heritage Bank Plc, citing the bank's failure to improve its financial performance, as the reason for the withdrawal.

The apex bank noted that the financial performance of the bank was posing a threat to the financial stability of the bank, hence the need for its withdrawal of the licence.

But, the Ondo State chapter of the group in a communique issued after the general meeting held at the country home of its National Leader, Pa Reuben Fasonranti, in Akure, the state capital, asked the state government to liaise with the Federal Government to take necessary action towards the acquisition and resuscitation of the bank.

In the communique read by the State Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, Eric Oluwole, the group said apart from Heritage Bank, the Ondo State government must, as a matter of urgency, revive all the economic legacies floated by the Adekunle Ajasin administration.

According to Afenifere, the industries include; Ifon Ceramic Industry, Okitipupa Oil Mill, Owena Hotel, Oluwa Glass Industry, and Akunnu Cattle Ranch, among others.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The communique read: "Ondo State Chapter of Afenifere held a meeting today and resolved as follows: the Ondo State Government should liaise with the Federal Government to revive all the economic legacies floated by the Adekunle Ajasin administration. The state should take necessary action towards the acquisition of Heritage Bank.

"The legacies include the licence of the Heritage Bank and we advise the Ondo State Government to reverse it to its original founding fathers that is the Ondo State Government. Other industries include the Ifon Ceramic Industry, Okitipupa Oil Mill, Owena Hotel, and Oluwa Cattle Ranch among others.

"Afenifere commended the state government for not relenting in its effort on the security, especially the Amotekun outfit floated by the former Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

"Afenifere also urged the state government to continue the funding of Amotekun and other security agencies in the state. Afenifere advises the Govt to adopt as part of its education policies, the Yoruba language and history as compulsory subjects to be taught at the primary and secondary schools.

"Finally, the Afenifere supports all efforts being made towards the creation of State Police."