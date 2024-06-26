Nigeria: Federal Govt Okays $1.442bn, N1.9bn for NDLEA to Buy Arms, CNG Vehicles

In a significant move to bolster the fight against drug trafficking and abuse in the country, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved $1.442 billion and about N2billion for the procurement of equipment, and vehicles for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The decision was announced by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, following Council meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday.

The approved expenditures included a N1.9 billion for the purchase of 33 Mikano Maxus E60 motor vehicles, which are CNG-compliant, to enhance the agency's operational capacity, while a sum of $1.442 billion for the procurement of arms, ammunition, and anti-riot equipment for counter-narcotics operations.

N985 million for the acquisition of two full-body scanners to be installed at the international airports in Abuja and Lagos.

Fagbemi emphasised the importance of supporting the NDLEA's activities, saying: "we discussed some other items, three items in respect of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, otherwise known as NDLEA. The first one is the procurement of 33 Mikano Maxus E60 motor vehicles, to boost the operation of the NDLEA at N1.9 billion.

"You will agree with me that it is important that we give support to the activities of NDLEA, so the Council considered this and gave approval for the purchase of 33 Mikano vehicles and they are all CNG-compliant.

"The second one is, again, purchase for the NDLEA this time is for the procurement of arms, ammunition and antiriot equipment for counter-narcotics operations for the NDLEA. This is for the sum of $1.442 billion.

"The third in the series is the procurement of two units of full body scanners at both Abuja and Lagos international airports to boost the operation of the NDLEA. This is at a cost of N985 million."