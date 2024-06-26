Nigeria: Tinubu Sets Up Committee to Tackle Cholera Crisis

President Bola Tinubu has directed the setting up of a cabinet committee to oversee the Cholera emergency operation centre operated by the National Centre For Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC).

The Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Ali Pate, made this known on Tuesday after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided by President Tinubu at the presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday.

The Minister also disclosed that the cabinet committee comprises members from the Federal Ministry of Health, Finance, Water Resources, Environment, Youth, Aviation and Education.

He added that the committee's effort was in addition to State governments' support to ensure Nigeria makes progress in reducing open defecation.

"The council then approved a cabinet committee comprising the Federal Ministries of Health, Ministry of Finance, Water Resources ,Environment, Youth, Aviation, Education because some of our children will be returning to school.

"In addition to this, the State governments we will co-opted so that Nigeria makes progress in reducing open defecation because cholera is a developmental issue that requires multi-sectoral approach.

"The President directed that cabinet committee be set up to oversee what the emergency operation centre led by NCDC is doing and for the resources to be provided and complemented by the State governments," Pate stated.

The Minister disclosed that at the moment, 31 States have recorded 1,528 cases of cholera with 53 deaths.

"At the moment, about 31 states have recorded 1,528 cases and 53 deaths in Nigeria. That is what we are working on through emergency operation centre that was activated by NCDC on Monday.

"Now we have cholera outbreak and we discussed extensively in the Council in addition to a new emergence of yellow fever specifically in Bayelsa State," he added.