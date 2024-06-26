Nigeria: Police to Prosecute Tricycle Operators Violating Lagos Traffic Laws

The commissioner of police in Lagos State, Adegoke Fayoade, has disclosed that hundreds of tricycle operators have been arrested for violating the state's traffic laws.

Fayoade said their arrest followed his directive to area commanders and divisional police officers on the need to clamp down on tricycle operators for riding against traffic.

CP Fayoade made this disclosure while declaring open a one-day train-the-trainer workshop organised for area traffic and divisional traffic officers in Lagos yesterday.

The training, with the theme, "Improving Traffic Policing: Leveraging on Emotional intelligence Skills." was organised by the Global Transport Policy Training Academy (GTP), in collaboration with the police command.

Fayoade, represented by the assistant commissioner of police, Area F, Ikeja, Mr Paul Okafor, expressed concern over the lawlessness of commercial bus and tricycle operators on Lagos roads.

The CP advised road users to always obey and respect traffic officers, saying they were working for the good interest of all in Lagos State.

He commended the organisers of the training programme, pointing out that the theme was apt and showed their good thoughts towards people in Lagos State.

According to Fayoade, the training will go a long way in assisting the police in traffic management.

The chairman/chief consultant of GTP, Mr Segun Musa, said the purpose of the training was to advance and reshape the traffic situation in Lagos State.

He said the theme was pivotal to ensuring a wholesome engagement of the public.