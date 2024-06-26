Nigeria: NFF May Bypass Technical Cttee to Appoint New Super Eagles Coach

There are strong indications that the NFF leadership may have opted to head hunt a foreign coach for the Super Eagles directly rather than the technical committee recommend one for them.

Former NFF president Amaju Pinnick directly approached both Gernot Rohr and Jose Pesiero before their appointments were rubber stamped by the technical committee.

Former Zambia and Morocco coach Herve Renard and the present Cameroon coach March Brys have been linked with the vacant Super Eagles top post.

They are outside the coaches who applied for the job in March.

SCORENigeria further gathered that an influential member of the inner circle of the NFF president is already in Germany shopping for a new coach for the country.

Sports Minister John Enoh ordered the NFF to re-organise both their technical committee and technical department when they met earlier this month.

The NFF technical committee shortlisted five foreign coaches to the NFF executive committee for consideration before they were instructed to look inwards for a local coach.

The five shortlisted coaches were Antonio Conceicao, Luis Fernandez, Joaquin Caparros, Didier Six and Miguel Herrera.

The NFF have announced they will appoint a foreign coach for the Super Eagles before the 2025 AFCON qualifiers begin in September.