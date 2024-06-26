Liberia: Senate Probes Firestone Workers' Livelihood

The Senate heard that the children of workers at Firestone rubber plantation do not go to school because the school Firestone runs cannot accommodate them.

The Liberian Senate has instructed its Committee on Labor and Judiciary to probe the conditions of workers at Firestone.

The Senate's investigation was triggered by Margibi County Senator Nathaniel F. McGill's communication, which drew Senators' attention to a growing complaint by workers at the Firestone rubber plantation.

Many workers are under contract because Firestone outsourced most of its farms to contractual management agreements.

According to him, aggrieved workers have consistently complained about unjust labor, odd hours without pay, and no benefits such as school and medicals for workers and their families.

They have also complained about unsafe working conditions, and dehumanizing labor practices by their contractual managements.

"I request the indulgence of the Liberian Senate to invite the Firestone management to bring before this Senate the management of all contractual service providers under whose management these employees are working," McGill requested.

He wants the company to provide an explanation and context on Liberian citizens' complaints.

He added that when Firestone first came to the country, the Liberian people were employed and they had benefits.

Later, McGill noted, Firestone couldn't manage the farm, so it turned it over to contractors, who made Firestone workers contractors.

Sen. McGill said that most of those contractors do not have guarantee contracts. He lamented that some of the Liberian contractors who are now managing those farms employed citizens and deprived them of their benefits.

"They worked so hard, and some said when their return comes at tokens, they walked away with about US$5 per month," McGill explained.

"Their children do not attend school because the Firestone school can not accommodate those contractors' children."

"I guess situations like these are happening in other plantations, and it's good that the Senate has seized the matter. I hope the committees work fast to have it under control."

He noted that if the Senate does not act fast, there will be some disturbances in the county.