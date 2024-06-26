Kenya: Don't Sign the Finance Bill, Listen to the People - Raila to Ruto

Five people were shot dead and dozens wounded in Kenya on Tuesday in mounting anti-tax hike protest.

Nairobi — Opposition Leader Raila Odinga has urged President William Ruto to delay signing the Finance Bill into law until the grievances of the young generation are addressed.

In a strongly-worded statement, Odinga condemned the government's actions, highlighting that several protesters were shot dead and others injured by police during demonstrations against the Finance Bill.

The protesters eventually stormed Parliament after the Bill was passed, leading to violent scenes that resulted in multiple fatalities.

"Without these first steps, nobody should imagine that the current situation is going away any time soon, and nobody must imagine that Kenyans will sit back and watch police butcher their children in defence of policies whose consequences are pervasive," Odinga said.

President Ruto, on the other hand, has described Tuesday's violent chaos in Parliament as treasonous, vowing a firm response to restore normalcy. In a hard-hitting address from State House, the president asserted that the chaos was orchestrated and funded by unnamed individuals aiming to destabilize the country.

"We shall provide a full and expeditious response to the treasonous events," the president stated, assuring the nation of the government's determination to secure the country. He also issued a stern warning: "I hereby put on notice the financiers of violence and anarchy."

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has equally voiced his concerns, urging Ruto to listen to the people.

"Leaders must know that the power and authority they have is donated to them by the people. I, therefore, call for calm and for the leadership to show restraint and do the right thing by listening to the people and not being antagonistic to them," he stated.

Following the chaos, the military was deployed to assist police in restoring order, with reports of extensive shooting in several city estates, including Juja and Githurai. However, no immediate casualty figures were available.

Similar chaos occurred in major towns such as Mombasa, Nakuru, Eldoret, Kisumu, and Nyeri, where police engaged demonstrators in day-long battles. Businesses, including those belonging to leaders who supported the Bill were vandalized, looted, or set ablaze.

With tensions still rising over the controversial Finance Bill, the former Prime Minister Odinga advised President Ruto to suspend the Bill and open the door for dialogue, emphasizing that the issues raised by the young generation cannot be ignored.

"Matters that should have been resolved through dialogue and humility have degenerated into developments that have never been witnessed in the 61-year history of our country since Independence," Odinga said.

Demonstrations against the Finance Bill began last week, led by Generation Z activists, who planned a week-long series of protests. These started with an Occupy Parliament event and included intentions to march to State House later in the week. However, President Ruto has warned of a major security crackdown, vowing to restore order.

"This Bill is neither an emergency nor a life-and-death matter for the government and Kenyans," Odinga added.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has also expressed concerns about the violence in Kenya, urging restraint. "He is saddened by the reports of deaths and injuries, including those of journalists and medical personnel," a statement from his office said.

He emphasized the importance of upholding the right to peaceful demonstrations and urged Kenyan authorities to exercise restraint, calling for all demonstrations to remain peaceful.

On Wednesday, businesses in Nairobi and other parts of the country were counting their losses. Shops were looted or burnt, with City Hall and the Supreme Court among the buildings set on fire before the blazes were extinguished. Many businesses, particularly in Nairobi's Central Business District, suffered significant damage as mobs descended upon them.