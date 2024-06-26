Kenya: ICT Authority Calls for Respect for Data Privacy As AI Adoption Grows

Nairobi — The Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Authority of Kenya has stressed the need to respect data privacy as the country makes strides in embracing artificial intelligence (AI) in various sectors.

Speaking during the East African Nations Chart A.I. Course at the UNESCO-backed Forum, the Secretary of the ICT Authority, Mary Karema, emphasized that data owners should be allowed to decide how their data should be used.

"As we embrace AI, let's not leave the human out of the equation. Let's give the data owners the opportunity to decide how they want their data to be used. Technology is supposed to benefit us. The global north should only give us solutions that benefit us," she stated.

Likewise, the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Assistant Director-General for Social and Human Sciences, Gabriela Ramos, stressed the need for East African nations, especially Kenya and Tanzania, to emerge as regional tech hubs and prioritize and respect human rights and cultural diversity as they incorporate AI.

According to James Njogu, the acting Secretary General and CEO of the Kenya National Commission for UNESCO, Kenya is leading in the development and ethical use of AI tools across various sectors, including education, research, the natural sciences, culture, and communication.

However, UNESCO has stressed the need for regulatory frameworks to ensure that the incorporation of artificial intelligence in the region is positive and does not endanger the citizens' lives.

"As we embrace AI, we must ensure it respects human rights, and cultural diversity, and promotes inclusive growth," she stated.

According to UNESCO, Kenya's move to embrace AI, particularly in the agricultural sector, has gained some significant outcomes since farmers can now access crucial information about crop health, potentially averting disasters that once seemed inevitable.

"The AI-powered app Nuru, for instance, without requiring internet connectivity, helps farmers identify crop diseases by simply taking a photo, significantly reducing crop losses and improving food security for thousands of small-scale farmers," it stated.