Nigeria: FEC Steps Down Tripartite Committee's Report On Minimum Wage

FEC stepped down the report to allow President Tinubu to make further consultations before sending the proposed minimum wage to the National Assembly.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Tuesday stepped down the memo on the report of the Tripartite Committee on the New Minimum Wage.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this to the State House correspondents after the council's meeting in Abuja.

Mr Idris said the memo was stepped down to allow President Bola Tinubu to make further consultations since the federal government is not the only one involved in fixing a minimum wage.

He said the state governments, local government areas, labour unions and the organised private sector are also involved.

"I want to inform Nigerians here that the Federal Executive Council deliberated on that (minimum wage), and the decision is that because the new national minimum wage is not just that of the federal government, it is an issue that involves the federal government, the state governments, local governments, and the organised private sector and of course, including the organised labour.

"That memo was stepped down to enable Mr President to consult further, especially with the state governors and the organised private sector, before he makes a presentation to the National Assembly before an executive bill is presented to the National Assembly.

"So I want to state that on the new national minimum wage, Mr President is going to consult further so that he can have an informed position because the new national minimum wage, as I said, is not just an issue of the Federal Government," Idris stated.

The Tripartite Committee had last month submitted its report to President Tinubu.

At its last meeting, while the federal government reviewed its offer of N62,000, labour brought down its demand to N250,000.

Mr Idris said President Tinubu had gone through the committee's report and would consult wider before a final submission is sent to the National Assembly.