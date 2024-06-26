Nigeria: Misinformation, Fake News As Damaging As Terrorism - Govt

The federal government has cautioned the media against the dangers of misinformation and fake news, particularly amidst the country's ongoing security challenges, equating their potential harm to that of terrorism.

The government, therefore, urged the media to provide compelling, positive alternatives to extremist ideologies to counter the battle posed by terrorism.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, raised these concerns in Abuja on Tuesday during the opening session of a two-day training workshop for defence correspondents.

The workshop, organised by the National Counterterrorism Centre in the Office of the National Security Adviser, was titled, "Effective Reporting Towards Strengthening Alternatives to Terrorist Ideologies."

The minister urged journalists to avoid sensational reporting that could inadvertently glorify terrorist acts and spread fear.

Idris called on journalists to collaborate with security experts, sociologists, psychologists and community leaders to provide a comprehensive perspective on terrorism and its alternatives. He highlighted the crucial influence of the media in shaping public perception and promoting peace, noting the media's immense power to influence minds, shape narratives.