Nigeria: Tinubu's Govt Worst in Anti-Labour Policies - ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Ilọrin chapter, on Tuesday described the President Bola Tinubu-led administration as the worst in anti-labour policies.

The union disclosed this while addressing newsmen shortly after a peaceful protest to lament the state of the nation and the educational system.

Speaking during the event, the branch chairman of the union, Comrade Felix Akanmu, said that barely a year ago when the present administration was inaugurated, hopes were high on a timely resolution of their demands and revolutions. He added that their expectations were premised on pseudo democratic roles played by some prominent elements who are now in government.

"We were deceived by bringing on board people who led protests in this country. But thaey are now acting contrary to nature and have been more anti-labour in their operations.

"As we speak, despite several efforts, the present government has not deemed it fit to meet ASUU officially. But we have a country to rescue and we shall overcome," he noted.

He added that "The government, instead of committing itself to negotiated welfare packages and revitalisation/proper funding of our institutions, has conscientiously maintained lines of frustration, blackmail and use of hunger as weapons to demystify the essence of our struggles.

"The illegally dissolved and reconstituted governing council and boards of universities have been replaced by politicians," Akanmu alleged.

Meanwhile, ASUU has issued a four-week ultimatum to the Federal Government to respond to its demands or face industrial action.

Addressing newsmen after a peaceful protest at the Federal University of Kashere (FUK), Gombe state, ASUU chairman, Comrade Shehu El-Rasheed, said they staged the protest over the non-payment of their Earned Academic Allowances (EAA), withheld salaries, lack of payment of promotion arrears and total rejection of the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) and would embark on strike at the expiration of the ultimatum.

In a related development, the ASUU in Benue State University (BSU), on Tuesday, protested an alleged total negligence by the Tinubu-led government towards public universities in the country.

The union, displaying placards with different inscriptions as they marched around the BSU campus, called on spirited Nigerians who have the interest of public universities at heart to intervene before it leads to another prolonged strike action.