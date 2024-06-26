Nigeria: We're Not Recruiting 'Foreign Terrorists' As Soldiers - Army

Authorities of the Nigerian Army, on Tuesday, dismissed reports in some sections of the media that it is recruiting foreign terrorists popularly described as "fundamentalists and jihadists" into the armed forces.

An audio-visual content had gone viral on social media, accusing the Nigerian Army authorities of recruiting terrorists particularly those who have links with ISIS and other international terrorism organisations into the force.

The spokesman of the army, Onyema Nwachukwu, in a reaction, said the narrative as depicted in the footage was not the true values and standards of the Nigerian Army.

Nwachukwu, a Major-General, argued that the footage was targeted at sparking palpable anxiety and fear in the citizens, sowing discord and mistrust among the military personnel, and eroding public confidence in the integrity of the Nigerian Army.

The senior military officer said in a statement sent to journalists in Abuja that the Nigerian Army would remain steadfast as it has always been in upholding professionalism and impartiality as an institution devoid of ethnic and religious bigotry.