Nigeria: CAN, JNI Differ On Mutfwang's Ban On Road Blockade, Building Approvals

26 June 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ado Abubakar Musa, Jos

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Jama'atu Nasril Islam (JNI) in Plateau State, on Tuesday reacted differently to Governor Caleb Mutfwang's executive order 003, which prohibits religious groups from blocking roads during worship rituals.

The order also requires religious centres (churches and mosques) to submit their building approvals issued by the Jos Metropolitan Development Board (JMDB).

While CAN has declared support for the decision, the JNI said it is still studying the letter.

Responding on behalf of the CAN, the state chairman of the group, Rev Polycarp Lubo, expressed support for the government's executive order and urged people to support it.

"Our position aligns with what the government wants. The government knows what is best for the state. Why block roads, denying people access? Roads were created for passage, not for blocking. You can't build houses on waterways.

"Buy a plot, register it and obtain approval from the JMDB before building. Government's actions are for the good of everyone," he stated.

However, the JNI, through its state secretary, Dr Salim Musa Umar, said they were still studying the letter and would make their position known soon.

He said, "Muslims as a community are studying the letter. We will make our position known shortly. We have set up a committee to review it and they will submit their recommendations soon. This is what we can say for now."

