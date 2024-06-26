Nigeria: Zamfara Lawmaker Raises Concern Over Banditry

26 June 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Yusha'u a. Ibrahim

A member of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Rilwanu Marafa Na Gambo, has called on Governor Dauda Lawal to, as a matter of urgency, come to the rescue of the people of Anka Local Government Area and environs over persistent banditry attacks.

Addressing a press conference in Gusau Tuesday, Na Gambo lamented that seven out of 10 wards in the local government were battling with banditry attacks.

He said, "My people are being killed, abducted, injured and sacked from their homes on a daily basis. Several people have been taken to the bush by the bandits in recent days."

Marafa regretted that majority of the communities in the local government had abandoned their houses and farmlands due to persistent attacks by bandits, noting that "the bandits have prevented my constituents from going to their respective farms this year."

He added that several villages and towns had been sacked by the bandits and their inhabitants fled to other towns for safety.

"Areas like Sabon Birni, Galadanci, Galadimawa, Bagega Wuya and MSS community, among several others, are experiencing persistent attacks from bandits, and unless the government comes to our rescue, residents of the affected villages might have permanently relocated to other places."

The lawmaker further said that Mayanchi-Anka-Daki Takwas, the only road that connects Anka with the rest of the world, had been turned into a deathtrap by the bandits as they ambush travellers.

