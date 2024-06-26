Nigeria: Bayelsa to Float State-Owned Airline Operator

Yenagoa — The newly appointed Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer ,CEO, of Bayelsa International Airport, AVM Nelson Calmday, retd, has disclosed that plans are underway by the state government to float a state owned airline operator, Bayelsa Air Carrier, soon.

Calmday, who stated this during his maiden meeting with top management staff and heads of departments, representatives of agencies, regulatory bodies and service providers, on resumption of duty, said the state governor has given a charge that the airport henceforth operates as a viable business entity.

His words: "We need to collectively do better, going forward, because the prosperity governor of Bayelsa State desires that this facility henceforth operates as a viable business entity. Moreso, with the strong prospects of a Bayelsa Air Carrier coming online soon.

"I am not unaware of the challenges associated with becoming a Base Station, some of which include the establishment of a modest hangar for minor aircraft maintenance, sufficient BFI's for aviation fuel, provision of serviceable Fire Tenders and Crash Ambulances as well as Apron Hooks for Mooring Parked aircraft, to mention a few.

"Besides these however, the crux of the matter is in the Structure, Training and Discipline of available manpower. While it is my priority that training becomes a norm, it should be noted that unethical staff behaviours such as absenteeism, disregard of standard labour employment and deployment rules, loitering in Ops areas and any other conduct detrimental to Security and Safety of Ops in the airfield will no longer be tolerated.

"Counting from 2018 when this airport was established, my tenure would mark 3rd in order of MD's and I wish to commend the relentless efforts of the past MDs, however, in terms of performance and service delivery, the airport could hardly be rated very high, considering that 6 years after, only one operator - The United Nig Airline still makes 2 regular landings in Yenagoa weekly on Monday and Thursday."

The maiden meeting was attended by the Manager of the Bayelsa International Airport, Elizabeth Akpama, top management staff,. representatives of aviation and security agencies, and service providers.