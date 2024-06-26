Ghana: Election 2024 - We May Not Contest Presidential Election - CPP

Mr. Sarpong-Soprano noted that the party's organizational efforts have been severely impeded by the multiple court cases.

The Director of Communications for the Convention People's Party (CPP), Sylvester Sarpong-Soprano, has announced that the party will likely not field a presidential candidate in the upcoming December 7 elections.

According to him, the internal party disputes have stalled the primary process, making it impossible to select a candidate for the election.

Speaking in an interview in Accra on June 25 2024, Mr. Sarpong-Soprano noted that the party's organizational efforts have been severely impeded by the multiple court cases.

"I am not sure we can present a candidate [for 2024] because of what is occurring in the party. The party persistently has not been able to organise [itself], and this is because of multiple repeated court cases challenging the chairman and leader," Sarpong-Soprano said. Adding that, "as the party stands now, as Director of Communications committed to telling the truth about the situation in the party in the interest of the party, I don't see how that [fielding a candidate] might be possible," he said.

The CPP was formed by Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, the first President of Ghana. As the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections draw near, political parties have stepped up their campaigns in a bid to win the elections.