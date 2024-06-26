Nigeria: Group Writes Tinubu, Drums Support for Halimat Adenike As Humanitarian Minister

The Unified Nigerian Youth Forum, a pressure group, has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to appoint Hajiya Halimat Adenike as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, insisting that she possesses the right attributes to man the ministry.

The group in a letter addressed to the President and copied to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senate President, Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, First lady, the National Security and Director of State Security Services, explained that the demand became imperative due to her impactful and selfless life as a philanthropist.

In the letter which was written following resolutions of its emergency meeting in Lagos and signed by the group's National President, Comrade Idowu Olufemi Shoroye, the group based its request on inclusivity and the need to address the needs of the vulnerable and less privileged.

The letter reads in parts: "Our passionate focus on Nigerian youths, especially the vulnerable and physically challenged has informed our decision. Even though we are non partisan and ordinarily wouldn't have cared about who gets appointed, considering the attendant negative impact on the less privileged and youths of the country if the Ministry continues to operate without a Minister, we are confident that this request is imperative."

"As a physically challenged person, the nomination of Hajiya Halimat Adenike Tejuosho means the inclusion of youths, people living with disabilities and senior citizens all over the country. This is therefore, the right time for the current administration to right the wrongs occasioned by the exclusion of people with disabilities aside the fact that she's ably qualified and passionate about humanitarian interventions."

While describing her as a selfless patriot who has been using her personal resources to bring succour to senior citizens, People Living with Disabilities (PWDs) and the less privileged through the Tejuosho Foundation (QATFoundation), the group highlighted some of her contributions to humanity, arguing that her passion for the downtrodden should be rewarded.

"As a mark of true philanthropy, Hajiya Halimat Adenike has severally been involved in children including the celebration of Children's Day with vulnerable and indigent children in Lagos where over 500 school books, bags, shoes, water bottles, foodstuffs and writing materials where shared."

"Her annual Ramadan largesse to over 10000 PWDs as well as her recent (Eid-kabir) Sallah packages to hundreds of households across the 774 Local Governments of the Country who could not afford to celebrate the festivities, cannot be forgotten. For someone with such a large heart, functioning as the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation will be an easy task", the letter added.

The group urged Mr. President to prioritize merit and disregard the antics of parochial minds who are against the appointment of Hajiya Halimat Adenike Tejuosho simply because of her state of origin and region, adding that Nigeria cannot develop if we eschew merit and enthrone mediocrity.

"It is our earnest hope that you'll not listen to retrogressive arguments pertaining to her origin as many contenders would want to distract you by bringing up trivialities. Merit more than trivial issues of origin should be considered here. The appointment of this hardworking and dedicated humanitarian and party stalwart as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation is therefore the right thing to do," they added.

The group assured of continued and massive support for Mr. President Mr. President come 2027 if she is appointed and considering her "grassroot appeal", adding that "her appointment will be a breath of fresh air for the less privileged in the rural areas".

"Over 50 Civil Society Organisations and other reputable organisations across the federation, dedicated to humanitarian courses endorsed their signatories on the letter supporting our position," the group stated.