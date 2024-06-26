Nigeria: CSOs, Tech Advocates Discuss Roles of Data, Digital Tools in African Elections

Organisers say applying technology and a data-driven decision-making process will enhance the credibility of elections in African countries.

Some civil society organisations and tech advocates have called for integration of technology and data-driven decision-making into African elections.

They made the call at a programme hosted by Dataphyte, which was themed: "Role of Technology and Data-Driven Decisions in Africa Elections" in preparation for the 2024 general elections in several African countries.

Organisers said the potential for technology and data-driven decision-making to enhance African elections is immense.

Dataphyte Programme Officer Femi Amele said the technology has emerged as a transformative force and must be instituted in our electoral system.

He said as democracies mature and the demand for transparent, efficient, and credible elections grows, the adoption of innovative technologies and data analytics is reshaping how elections are conducted, monitored, and analysed.

"The influence of digital tech platforms has permeated all aspects of global politics and economy, from disrupting the stock market to complicating cross-border tax regulations," Mr Amele said at the webinar.

"The consequences of a heavily digitised world include concerns over data privacy, cybersecurity, and misinformation, especially during significant political moments."

Panelists' recommendations

The workshop featured a panel of experts comprising the founder of Dataphyte, Joshua Olufemi; the Secretary General of Follow the Money, Muktar Modibbo; the Implementation and Development Manager at Ushahidi, Rhoda Omenya; and the Director of Global Development at Dataphyte, Rosemary Olufemi.

In her submission, Ms Omenya emphasised the importance of targeting women and understanding their post-election experiences, particularly in rural areas.

"Women are being attacked for being women, and not because of what they are speaking against. Many women leaders have been lynched because of what they stand for. There should be awareness for women's participation at the grassroots levels," she said.

On his part, Mr Modibbo expressed concern over the fact that many men work in the Ministry of Women Affairs, which is intended to address women's needs. He also criticised the media for poor representation of women, noting that many media outlets fail to feature women as analysts.

He advocated for trust in women leaders despite recent instances of corruption involving women. He also condemned the lack of solidarity among women.

Earlier, Mr Olufemi pointed out that only six per cent of countries worldwide have 50 per cent women representation in parliament. He attributed many of the challenges faced by women after elections to cultural factors.

Ms Omenya also said that her organisation has developed an AI tool enabling people to send messages, transcribe them, and share geolocation data during elections. This tool, available in Swahili, has been beneficial for people with disabilities, allowing them to vote and collaborate with other organisations.

Similarly, Mr Modibbo said Follow the Money encourages voters to remain at their polling stations and communicate live updates about the electoral process. He noted that while elections can be trusted, conducting them remains problematic, leading to distrust among young people.

The discussants argued that innovations such as blockchain technology for secure and transparent voting, AI for real-time monitoring and analysis, and mobile applications for voter engagement are poised to redefine electoral processes.

Jake Epelle, Chief Executive Officer of TAF Africa and founder of the Albino Foundation, described data as "the next oil of the world" and called for partnerships with Dataphyte and other organisations. He mentioned that dashboards enable Africans to monitor elections in real time.

In her closing remarks, Mrs Olufemi stressed the importance of using post-election data to make informed decisions and correct election flaws.

As African nations prepare for the upcoming elections, organisers said the experts' submissions at the workshop underscore the crucial role of technology and data-driven decision-making in ensuring fair and transparent electoral processes.

Key Takeaways

The workshop emphasised on improving trust in electoral processes through partnerships and collaborations amongst stakeholders.

Experts urged countries to leverage post-election data to push for reforms, policy changes, and informed decision-making.

Harness technology, including AI and geospatial tools, to enhance electoral process.

The event attracted over 50 participants from media and civil society organisations.

Dataphyte is a technology company that leverages data tools and technology for socio-economic development and corporate sector growth.