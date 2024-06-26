Nigeria: N432bn Probe Report - El-Rufai Drags Kaduna Assembly to Court

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasiru Ahmad El-Rufai, on Wednesday, dragged the Kaduna State House of Assembly to court over his indictment by the House Committee in its probe report.

Malam El-Rufai, who filed a fundamental rights suit at the Federal High Court in Kaduna against the Kaduna State House of Assembly, said the House committee did not give him a fair hearing.

The suit challenging the House Committee report, which alleged that the former governor was involved in money laundering and other financial infractions during his tenure as Governor of Kaduna State, was filed by El-Rufai's lawyer, Abdulhakeem Mustapha, SAN.

Recall that in April, the Kaduna State House of Assembly commenced probe of ex-Gov El-Rufai's tenure.

The House said the probe will focus on the El-Rufai loans, financial transactions, contractual liabilities, and other relevant matters.

"The Kaduna State House of Assembly at its One Hundred and Fiftieth (150th) Sitting on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, resolved and constituted an Ad-Hoc Committee to investigate Loans, Financial Transactions, Contractual Liabilities & Other Related Matters of The Government of Kaduna State from 29th May, 2015 to 29 May, 2023," the letter stated.

Details later.