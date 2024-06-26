Last month, the Court heard the first legal arguments in the case, allowing the proceedings to be televised

The Supreme Court is set to continue the hearing of the lawsuit filed by Richard Sky, a journalist and lawyer against the anti-LGBTQ bill passed by Parliament in February.

A court notice dated June 14, said the hearing is set for Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

Last month, the Court heard the first legal arguments in the case, allowing the proceedings to be televised following a request by the Attorney-General.

At that hearing, the Court directed that he file amended affidavits to his original lawsuit.

His legal challenge came a week after the passage of the anti-LGBTQ bill, where he sued the Speaker of Parliament and the state for passing a bill he says is unconstitutional.

The legal challenge is also one of four lawsuits against the anti-LGBTQ bill. Two such cases were filed at the High Court and given the high public interest in the controversial matter of LGBTQ criminalisation, the judiciary had granted the media a pass to carry out live broadcasts of the proceedings.